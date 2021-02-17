Epic Games adds to Apple woes in Europe - Mobile World Live

Epic Games filed a complaint against Apple with European Union (EU) competition authorities over iOS app distribution and payment practices, adding fuel to the fire of ongoing European Commission (EC) probes against the iPhone maker.

In its complaint, the Fortnite game developer claimed Apple had “not just harmed but completely eliminated competition in app distribution and payment processes” through a sequence of “carefully designed anti-competitive restrictions”.

Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney stated consumers have the right to install apps from sources they choose, while developers have the right to “compete in a fair marketplace”.

The developer asked the EC to impose “timely and effective remedies” of the issue, without seeking damages from Apple.

European authorities are already probing whether Apple prevented competition by mandating the use of its own in-app purchase system in the App Store, and whether it refused access to Apple Pay for products developed by rivals.

Epic Games and Apple are also embroiled in a legal battle sparked by the developer’s introduction of a direct payment system for Fortnite which circumvented a 30 per cent charge policy on the App Store.