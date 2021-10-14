 Embracer clutches games studio Jufeng - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
Global MBB Forum 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Embracer clutches games studio Jufeng

14 OCT 2021

A subsidiary of Sweden-based holding company Embracer Group acquired mobile game developer Jufeng from Chinese company Gaea, targeting opportunities in Asia by tapping what it described as an unmatched talent base and market potential in the region.

The takeover was conducted through Germany-based DECA Games and brings six mobile titles to its portfolio, including strategy and role-playing games Castle Age, Underworld Empire, Dragons of Atlantis and Heroes of Camelot.

Embracer Group explained in a statement the move gave it access to “an attractive talent base in China” and created a basis for further growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Jufeng will operate independently, keeping its current management and initially focusing on existing games before targeting additional titles through takeovers and in-house development.

Focus on mobile
Continuing a bet on mobile, Embracer Group unveiled DECA Games also acquired mobile titles Hero Hunters and Killshot Bravo from Canada-based Hothead Games.

Altogether, the eight new games in its portfolio had approximately 800,000 monthly active users (MAUs) in Q3, and generated a combined gross revenue of around SEK50 million ($5.8 million) in the period.

DECA Games CEO Ken Go highlighted the company’s readiness to keep exploring growth options in Asia “where the talent and market for mobile games is outpacing the rest of the world”.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Zynga makes Asia push with StarLark takeover

Voodoo targets casual gaming with Beach Bum buy

Intelligence Brief: Assessing latest developments in SA networks and consumer gaming
Blog

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Gigs and Gotham City

Mobile Mix: Do the Robot

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association