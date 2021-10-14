Embracer clutches games studio Jufeng

A subsidiary of Sweden-based holding company Embracer Group acquired mobile game developer Jufeng from Chinese company Gaea, targeting opportunities in Asia by tapping what it described as an unmatched talent base and market potential in the region.

The takeover was conducted through Germany-based DECA Games and brings six mobile titles to its portfolio, including strategy and role-playing games Castle Age, Underworld Empire, Dragons of Atlantis and Heroes of Camelot.

Embracer Group explained in a statement the move gave it access to “an attractive talent base in China” and created a basis for further growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

Jufeng will operate independently, keeping its current management and initially focusing on existing games before targeting additional titles through takeovers and in-house development.

Focus on mobile

Continuing a bet on mobile, Embracer Group unveiled DECA Games also acquired mobile titles Hero Hunters and Killshot Bravo from Canada-based Hothead Games.

Altogether, the eight new games in its portfolio had approximately 800,000 monthly active users (MAUs) in Q3, and generated a combined gross revenue of around SEK50 million ($5.8 million) in the period.

DECA Games CEO Ken Go highlighted the company’s readiness to keep exploring growth options in Asia “where the talent and market for mobile games is outpacing the rest of the world”.