Discord untangles from sale talks - Mobile World Live

Gamer communication service Discord reportedly ended talks with Microsoft and other companies over a potential sale, instead plotting to explore other paths as a standalone company.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported the US-based company is mulling an IPO instead of a sale, citing confidence in its performance as a factor in the decision to end sale talks.

Discord had been linked with Amazon, Epic Games and, later, Microsoft in relation to talks about a sale.

WSJ reported takeover talks with Microsoft might resurface given the software giant’s pursuit of businesses to bolster its presence in specfic industries: last week it launched a $19.7 billion move for AI speech recognition company Nuance Communications, and it was previously said to be interested in acquiring the US assets of social media service TikTok.

Discord previously revealed it gained 40 million monthly active users (MAUs) in H2 2020, taking its total to 140 million by end-December, compared with a reported 70 million at end 2019.