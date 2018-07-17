English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Didi secures funding in Booking Holdings partnership

17 JUL 2018

Travel company Booking Holdings invested $500 million in taxi hailing app service provider Didi Chuxing as part of a strategic partnership which will see the two parties integrate some of their services.

Brands of Booking Holdings will offer on-demand car services through their apps via Didi, while Didi’s customers will be able to book hotels through reservation services Booking.com and Agoda.

Booking Holdings also has restaurant reservation and rental car services under its umbrella, which have potential for future integration.

Stephen Zhu, VP for strategy at Didi Chuxing, said: “Booking is championing a digital revolution of travel experience. We look forward to seamlessly connecting every segment of the journey and improving everyone’s travelling experience through more collaborative innovation with the Booking brands on product, technology and market development.”

Todd Henrich, SVP and head of corporate development for Booking Holdings added: “Didi has clear advantages in technology and scale in the shared mobility industry.”

Booking Holdings’ brands are available in around 220 countries, while Didi serves 550 million users in China, Australia, South America and Japan.

Meanwhile Reuters reported Didi is looking to spin-off its car services unit in a deal worth up to $1.5 billion, believing the heavy-asset business to be a disadvantage ahead of an expected IPO.

The unit was launched in April, bringing together its car rental, sales, maintenance, sharing and fuel services businesses.

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

Related

Didi plans third AI lab as competition grows

Grab to raise $2B from SoftBank and Didi

SoftBank injects $100M into taxi app maker 99
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 6

Mobile Mix: Episode 5

Mobile Mix: Episode 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association