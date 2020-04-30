 Costs, Covid-19 contribute to Twitter loss in Q1 - Mobile World Live
Home

Costs, Covid-19 contribute to Twitter loss in Q1

30 APR 2020

Twitter slipped into the red during Q1, as higher costs offset user growth which contributed to an overall increase in revenue.

In a statement, the company highlighted a 24 per cent year-on-year increase in the number of monetisable daily active users, up to 166 million by the end-March compared with 134 million in Q1 2019.

Referring to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, CEO Jack Dorsey said in “this difficult time Twitter’s purpose is proving more vital than ever” by keeping people informed and connected.

Going forward, he outlined retaining new customers would be a priority for the social media company.

Finances
A net loss of of $8.4 million in the opening quarter was Twitter’s first since Q3 2017: in Q1 2019 it generated a profit of $190.8 million.

Twitter noted an 18 per cent rise in costs and expenses to $815.1 million, and a “rapid change in advertising behaviour”, which impacted the metric during March. However, across the quarter, ad revenue increased from $679.5 million to $682.2 million.

Overall revenue was up 2.6 per cent to $807.6 million.

Ned Segal, Twitter’s CFO, noted the current environment generated “even more urgency around delivering more direct response ad formats”.

But it declined to offer guidance for the current quarter, citing uncertain market conditions due to the pandemic.

The Q1 loss could increase pressure on Dorsey, who recently faced questions regarding his leadership, which reportedly included a call from activist investor Elliott Management for the CEO to be removed as part of a broader shake-up of the business.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...



