China axes thousands of apps over malicious tactics - Mobile World Live

The Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) deleted nearly 8,000 apps it deemed malicious, not long after removing thousands of apps for containing inappropriate content, as an internet crackdown continues.

In a statement viewed by Reuters, the regulator said it had asked telecom operators to shut down the services of 7,873 apps because they had overcharged or cheated users, and stolen their data.

This was part of a campaign launched in September 2018 with other Chinese government ministries to target “malicious mobile apps that infringe on users’ rights”.

Among the apps axed are a Chinese version of popular game Fruit Ninja, which CAC said tricked players into signing up and paying for services. The regulator also banned games including Bathroom Goddess and Naughty Housemaid for “online hooligan activities” spanning data theft and spamming.

Reuters noted President Xi Jinping has been tightening control of the internet, adding that the ruling Communist Party has come down hard on social media dissent since 2016.

Last week the watchdog deleted 9,300 smartphone apps and 700 websites containing content it said was harmful, singling out Tencent’s news app Tian Tian Kuai for spreading “vulgar and lowbrow content that was damaging to the internet ecosystem”.