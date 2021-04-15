 ByteDance makes IPO progress - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

ByteDance makes IPO progress

15 APR 2021

ByteDance reportedly made sweeping changes to domestic IPO plans, dropping a move to separately list its Douyin video app in favour of a move involving its entire Chinese and international operations.

Caixin Global reported ByteDance hired advisers to oversee the process, and planned to file its prospectus on the Hong Kong stock exchange.

The news agency reported in 2020 ByteDance would aim to complete a listing during H1 2021.

China Securities Journal reported ByteDance had informed the Hong Kong exchange it had appointed securities underwriters, a step required as part of the IPO process.

Opposition to the TikTok variant of the video app in the US scuppered plans for a listing in the nation, Caixin Global stated, though Bloomberg reported ByteDance remained keen on such a move.

Caixin Global noted if the Hong Kong IPO proceeds as planned, ByteDance would immediately be the exchange’s third-largest business, behind Tencent and Alibaba Group respectively, assuming an overall valuation of $300 billion.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Las ventas de smartphones en China se recuperan de la Covid-19

AppLovin eyes $30B valuation from IPO

FCC commissioner eyes further Chinese vendor curbs

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association