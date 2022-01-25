Apple pays in Dutch dating drama

The Netherlands Authority for Consumers and Markets (ACM) fined Apple €5 million after finding fault with the company’s implementation of changes to payment systems offered to dating app providers.

A policy implemented by Apple earlier this month failed to satisfy the ACM’s requirements. The App Store operator faces weekly fines of €5 million until the situation is corrected, up to a maximum of €50 million.

Apple had been ordered to accommodate third-party payment systems for dating apps in the nation, along with allowing developers to direct users to their own websites.

But the ACM stated Apple is yet to grant rights to developers to enable the alternative payment options and continued to force dating app users to use its own system.

The ACM also took issue with Apple’s decision to allow each app developer to apply for only one new payment process, arguing app developers should be able to add outside payment systems and accept remittances on their websites.

Apple appealed the original call for amendments, citing threats to users’ privacy and security.