 Apple loses key battle in Epic Games fight - Mobile World Live
Home

Apple loses key battle in Epic Games fight

10 SEP 2021

A US district court found Apple guilty of engaging in anti-competitive behaviour covering the in-app purchasing policy of its App Store, dealing a major blow in a long-running battle between the company and Fortnite developer Epic Games.

In the ruling today (10 September), the judge issued a permanent injunction which requires Apple to allow app-related purchases on iOS through payment methods other than the App Store, and notify users of alternative options.

The order takes effect in 90 days.

A trial heard evidence Apple used “anti-steering provisions” which hid “critical information from customers” regarding the payment structure of in-app purchases, and unlawfully stifled consumer choice, the court stated in its ruling.

Epic Games filed a lawsuit against Apple in August 2020 after its hit gaming title Fortnite was removed from the App Store after the gaming company introduced a direct payment option which circumvented the iPhone maker’s 30 per cent commission.

The case led to a number of attacks against app store providers, including Google Play, and calls for a worldwide overhaul of their practices.

Last month, South Korea became the first country in the world to require Google and Apple to open up their systems to alternative payment channels.

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

