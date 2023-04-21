 Apple lines up diary app to boost health play - Mobile World Live
Home

Apple lines up diary app to boost health play

21 APR 2023

Apple was tipped to advance a healthcare-focused strategy by preparing an in-house diary app for the next big update of its iOS operating system, expected to be detailed at its annual WWDC event in June.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported Apple is lining up a journal service to diarise iPhone users’ daily activities for the forthcoming iOS 17. The newspaper stated the app is intended to rival other popular services already offered through the company’s App Store and ties to its healthcare efforts by homing in on mental wellbeing.

A key selling point of the app will reportedly be an ability to work across multiple Apple apps to paint a picture of a user’s day. WSJ stated it will access services including location, messaging, calls and calendars to help establish if any unusual activities took place.

Macworld reported the integration with other Apple apps could give the company an advantage over rival services including Day One and Penzu, which it stated are among those racking up “millions of downloads” but lack access to some iPhone systems.

Apple previously detailed its approach to healthcare covers two prongs: features installed in its devices; and working directly with the medical industry on research and care services.

Daily diaries offer several potential mental wellbeing benefits including lowering anxiety and boosting emotional control, 9to5 Mac reported, citing medical site WebMD.

