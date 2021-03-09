Apple hit with privacy complaint in France - Mobile World Live

Apple slated allegations it violated European Union (EU) data privacy rules, after lobby group France Digitale filed a complaint accusing the tech giant of privacy infringements linked to its use of a unique device identifier for targeted advertising.

Reuters reported the complaint was filed with the French National Data Protection Commission (CNIL) and alleges Apple’s use of the identifier breaks the EU rules because users are not asked for their consent before one is assigned.

TechCrunch noted the complaint also focused on competition concerns because of an Apple plan to require third parties to obtain user consent before tracking their activity.

In a statement to Mobile World Live, Apple dismissed the allegations as “patently false” and a “poor attempt by those who track users to distract from their own actions”.

It noted it allows users to “opt out of Apple’s limited first-party data use for personalised advertising”, adding its forthcoming consent requirement will be “equally applicable to all developers, including Apple”.

In November 2020, privacy organisation NOYB – European Center for Digital Rights filed complaints against Apple with data protection authorities in Spain and Germany related to its use of the identifier.

Last month, European Commission EVP and Competition Commissioner Margrethe Vestager said Apple’s planned consent requirement could raise competition concerns if not applied equally to all developers, but added it had not yet received any complaints.