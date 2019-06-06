 Apple developers opting-out of privacy features - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360 – INTELLIGENT CONNECTIVITY IN LATIN AMERICA
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple developers opting-out of privacy features

06 JUN 2019

Developers have shunned features provided in iOS to ensure data privacy, research by mobile security company Wandera showed.

A study of 30,000 iOS apps commonly used by employees found more than two-thirds do not use Apple’s App Transport Security (ATS), which ensures apps and their extensions connect to web services using secure connection protocols.

While ATS is enabled by default and Apple’s app review guidelines state developers must justify disabling it, Wandera said its research showed this process is not onerous.

It noted developers may have good reasons for disabling ATS, for example enabling connection to third-party advertising, market research, analytics and file hosting: advertising networks MoPub and Google AdMob recommend disabling ATS to ensure ads load correctly.

But developers do have the option to set ATS exceptions for specific functions within an app, meaning it is not a straight off/on choice, though this is not a common approach.

With ad networks being one of the reasons for disabling ATS, Wandera noted it is unsurprising its use is significantly higher in paid-for apps: it is enabled in 45.9 per cent of cases, rather than 26.2 per cent for free titles.

Finance is the leading category in terms of ATS compatibility, but Wandera noted that even among the leading apps in the segment, only a third enable it for global use and many still have exception domains.

Causes
Wandera suggested developers may be disabling ATS because “they don’t actually understand how it works due to its complexity”. Another possibility is they are “taking the easy way out” by submitting all domains needed by apps as exceptions to avoid possible disruption to users.

It also noted web service companies can become part of the solution. “They can’t keep supporting unencrypted content when OS vendors like Apple are trying to move toward total encryption”, it said.

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Apple flags privacy as iPhone, iPad platforms updated

Mobile Mix: Facebook focus from F8

Facebook plays to privacy concerns in app overhaul

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We’ve got Seoul (and security)

Mobile 360 Security for 5G: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei hit for six

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association