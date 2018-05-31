English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple blocks Telegram updates

31 MAY 2018

Telegram CEO Pavel Durov said smartphone giant Apple has been preventing users across the globe from updating the messaging app ever since Russian regulators demanded its removal from the App Store in mid-April.

In a Telegram message, Durov said the decision means some of the app’s features, such as stickers, don’t work correctly on iOS 11.4. It also prevented the app from being able to fully comply with GDPR regulations for EU-users, which came into effect on 25 May, he added.

The CEO apologised for any inconvenience to users, adding: “We are continuing our efforts to resolve the situation and will keep you updated.”

Russia’s ban on Telegram went into effect in April, after a Moscow court ruled against Telegram’s decision to withhold encryption keys which would give the Russian government access to user data.

Roskomnadzor, the country’s communications watchdog, recently reiterated its call for Apple to remove Telegram from the App Store and pressed it to block push notifications from the app.

But Durov said Telegram still believes it made the right choice. “We believe we did the only possible thing, preserving the right of our users to privacy in a troubled country. Unfortunately, Apple didn’t side with us.”

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Russia presses Apple on Telegram ban

MegaFon eyes digital with cross-industry tie-up

App giants progress in UAE, Telegram woes worsen
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Mobile 360 Privacy & Security 2018 Day 1 highlights

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association