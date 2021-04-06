 Apple bets on gaming boost in Arcade expansion - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Apple bets on gaming boost in Arcade expansion

06 APR 2021

Apple made an aggressive play in the mobile gaming segment with the addition of more than 30 titles to its Arcade subscription service, the largest expansion of its catalogue since the feature launched in 2019.

In a statement, the company explained the additions bring the total number of titles offered on Arcade to more than 180, with offers spanning some of the most popular franchises and brands, along with classic board games.

It created two new categories, one accommodating games including Backgammon and Chess – Play & Learn, the other so-called App Store Greats including Fruit Ninja Classic and Mini Metro.

The Oregon Trail and Star Trek: Legends are also among the new additions to Apple’s range.

App Store VP Matt Fischer said the expanded catalogue means Apple delivers “an incredible variety of gameplay experiences for everyone”.

Sensor Tower data showed while user spending on games on the App Store rose 21 per cent year-on-year to around $13 billion in Q1, downloads fell 23 per cent.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

Apple takes more heat in South Korea

IDC bullish on Australian 5G smartphone demand

Discord app mulls $10B sale to Microsoft

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G colours in the blanks

Feature video: MWC Shanghai 2021 highlights

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association