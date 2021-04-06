Apple bets on gaming boost in Arcade expansion - Mobile World Live

Apple made an aggressive play in the mobile gaming segment with the addition of more than 30 titles to its Arcade subscription service, the largest expansion of its catalogue since the feature launched in 2019.

In a statement, the company explained the additions bring the total number of titles offered on Arcade to more than 180, with offers spanning some of the most popular franchises and brands, along with classic board games.

It created two new categories, one accommodating games including Backgammon and Chess – Play & Learn, the other so-called App Store Greats including Fruit Ninja Classic and Mini Metro.

The Oregon Trail and Star Trek: Legends are also among the new additions to Apple’s range.

App Store VP Matt Fischer said the expanded catalogue means Apple delivers “an incredible variety of gameplay experiences for everyone”.

Sensor Tower data showed while user spending on games on the App Store rose 21 per cent year-on-year to around $13 billion in Q1, downloads fell 23 per cent.