The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) chair Brendan Carr (pictured) unveiled a massive deregulation initiative that seeks to roll back rules across the telecoms, media and tech sectors.

The US regulatory agency is seeking public comment on “every rule, regulation, or guidance document that the FCC should eliminate for the purposes of alleviating unnecessary regulatory burdens”.

As part of that plan, the FCC opened a new docket titled “In re: Delete, Delete, Delete” to carry out President Donald Trump’s goal to deregulate the telecoms sector. Trump signed an executive order on his first day in office that made Carr the new FCC chair.

“Under President Trump’s leadership, the Administration is unleashing a new wave of economic opportunity by ending the regulatory onslaught from Washington,” Carr stated. “For too long, administrative agencies have added new regulatory requirements in excess of their authority or kept lawful regulations in place long after their shelf life had expired.”

He explained current regulations “only creates headwinds and slows down our country’s innovators, entrepreneurs, and small businesses”.

Carr has long been a vocal critic of Big Tech companies such as Google, Facebook, Apple and Microsoft, as well as networks such as CBS and NBC.

He, along with many Trump supporters, has accused them of undermining conservative viewpoints through censorship.

Carr spoke about deregulation at MWC25 Barcelona last week.