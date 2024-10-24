The Federal Communications Commission (FCC) launched a formal proceeding to review customer service practices by cable, broadband, satellite TV and voice service providers in a bid to improve the measures.

In a notice, the FCC explained it is exploring options including making it easier to cancel subscriptions, talk to customer service agents and consent to or decline automatic service renewals.

The FCC is also considering extending cable operator installation, outage and service call rules to satellite TV, voice and broadband services, along with improving accessibility for individuals with disabilities

FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel stated customers should not “get stuck in a doom loop trying to cancel a subscription or just get a human being to help resolve their service problems”.

“We can, and should, expect consistent, transparent and helpful customer service from the communications companies that provide so many services that are so vital in our day-to-day lives.”

The FCC is building a public record on the current state of customer service and the ways it could “further protect families and businesses that rely on these critical services”.

Commissioner Brendan Carr voted against the move because the measures “would fit more appropriately within the scope of the Federal Trade Commission’s jurisdiction”.