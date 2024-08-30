The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) adopted new rules designed to spur targeted investments in 5G-based services in rural areas using the agency’s improved national broadband coverage map.

In the first phase, the fund will distribute up to $9 billion for voice and broadband services across rural areas that are deemed unlikely to see unsubsidised deployments of 5G capable networks.

Rules approved by FCC commissioners relaunch the 5G Fund for Rural America first unveiled in 2019.

In 2020, the FCC agreed a plan to create the 5G Fund for Rural America using a reverse auction process to allocate $9 billion from its Universal Service Fund, but decided to wait until the new broadband maps were created.

“With the progress we’ve made in mapping broadband service availability, there is no reason to wait to put the 5G fund to work connecting households and businesses in rural communities across the country,” stated FCC chair Jessica Rosenworcel.

The FCC will announce the start of the auction through a public notice.

The fund includes up $900 million in incentives for incorporating open RAN into the 5G networks.

The report and order approved by the commissioners also modifies the definition of areas eligible for 5G Fund Phase I support. It also ensures that areas in Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands meeting the new definition will be included in the auction.

The new rules also require recipients of the funding to implement cybersecurity measures and supply risk management plans.