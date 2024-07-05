Telenor Cyberdefence acquired the Norwegian operation of Swedish security company Combitech in an attempt to scale up its expertise in the sector, a deal made just a month after the operator launched a cybersecurity business.

In an announcement, Telenor Cyberdefence named Combitech as a “perfect match” for its new operation, claiming the acquisition reflects a “significant step” that will lead to a broader range of cybersecurity services.

The agreement also includes the appointment of CEO at Combitech’s Norwegian business Thulin Rokke as Telenor Cyberdefence COO.

Telenor Cyberdefence hopes the arrangement will help it execute its Nordics expansion and boost its customer base, highlighting Combitech’s “solid expertise” and history in the security business, which in turn gives it a “solid foundation to look at further investment”.

Value of the transaction was not disclosed.

Combitech’s Norwegian unit is based in Oslo and is run by “just over 20 employees”, Telenor Cyberdefence said, adding the acquisition is part of its strategic initiatives to solidify its operation.

Combitech will work closely with Telenor Norway’s business division.

“Through the merger with Telenor Cyberdefence, we get the opportunity to become part of one of Norway’s leading security environments and contribute to building a strong position in the market. The threat landscape is constantly changing, and we are convinced that together we will be able to offer our customers even better security services and support,” Rokke commented.