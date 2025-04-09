Telia, Nokia and Finland’s military achieved the handover of a standalone 5G slice between three countries using live networks, a trial positioned as having ground-breaking implications for defence and other sectors.

The feat was asserted as being a world first and provided a secure data connection in a network slice across three networks and nations within the operator group’s footprint.

In a statement, the partners indicated the ability to maintain secure connectivity across borders was crucial in the defence sector, given military personnel are “increasingly operating in coalitions beyond national territories and require uninterrupted access to connected applications and services”.

Nokia president of Mobile Networks Tommi Uitto said “seamless 5G slice continuity over borders is a breakthrough” for the sector, adding the technology could provide secure and reliable communications for collaborative missions.

Finnish Defence Command chief of C5 Major General Jarmo Vahatiitto, noted the trial “marks a significant milestone” in showcasing the possibilities of 5G in the sector, “while also enhancing communication capabilities within the NATO domain”.

He added Finnish Defence Force is keen to explore “further opportunities for integrating 5G into our operations”.

The trial used Nokia’s 5G core software as a service proposition alongside its compatible AirScale base stations connected to Telia’s commercial networks.

Telia noted in addition to providing mission-critical capabilities for defence, slicing technology had recently been used by customers in the broadcast and mining sectors.