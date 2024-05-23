Billionaire Xavier Niel’s company Atlas Investissement revealed it was considering making a buyout offer for Latin America-focused operator group Millicom, with the company exploring financing options to support a bid.

The offer of $24 per share being considered would value the company at around $4.1 billion.

In its statement, the company noted investigations into a potential offer were at the preliminary stage and may not develop into a formal bid.

The comments were disclosed in response to media reports claiming Niel’s investment company was considering the move.

Atlas Investissement already owns a 29 per cent stake in Millicom, as of a regulatory filing from January 2024, having gradually built its stake in the operator. It also has a minor interest in Vodafone Group.

The investor has previously described Millicom as an attractive investment due to its “strong position as a regional market leader in Latin America, high-quality assets and strong brand”. It has also historically backed its strategic direction and leadership.

Atlas Investissement is owned by billionaire Xavier Niel, who has other businesses with telecommunications interests including Iliad Group and Atlas Investissement parent NJJ Holding.