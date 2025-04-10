Major Italian shipbuilding concern Fincantieri Group forged a joint venture with Accenture targeting digital transformation in the cruise, defence and port infrastructure sectors, providing key backing for employing AI and other technologies in maritime activities.

Subsidiary Fincantieri NexTech is set to hold 70 per cent of the joint venture and Accenture the remainder. The formation is the culmination of work commenced in mid-2024 when the companies signed a memorandum of understanding, and will be completed following customary closing and regulatory compliance procedures.

The companies stated the Fincantieri Ingenium joint venture would “play a key role” in delivering on the shipbuilder’s industrial plan by employing AI and other technologies to optimise “the entire value chain” by using data and transforming processes.

“With Fincantieri Ingenium, we strengthen our leadership position in technological innovation applied to shipbuilding and the naval engineering industry,” the group’s CEO and general manager Pierroberto Folgiero said.

Fincantieri will employ the joint venture to “develop cutting-edge solutions that will make our ships and infrastructures increasingly connected, efficient and sustainable”, he added.

Accenture explained the shipbuilder’s “deep technological know-how” in the maritime and defence sectors would be combined with its capabilities in digital platforms, connectivity, IoT, cybersecurity and service design, in addition to its AI knowledge.

The first order of business for Fincantieri Ingenium is developing a network of applications, digital platforms and a marketplace for third-party products to boost production of next-generation ships along with upgrading existing fleets.

Accenture expects the first ship employing the set-up to enter service by the year-end.

Also on the radar are updates to real-time data exchange and ship-to-shore connectivity, a move expected to boost the competitiveness of Italian ports and, in turn, deliver global benefits.