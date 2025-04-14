Ericsson promoted Ludvig Landgren to lead its Australia and New Zealand operations, replacing Emilio Romeo, who held the role for nine years and becomes executive strategic adviser for Southeast Asia.

Landgren (pictured), currently VP of cloud software and services and head of enterprise for Southeast Asia, India and Oceania, has been with Ericsson for more than two decades.

He is based in Singapore and will relocate to Sydney to take the new role from 1 May.

Andres Vicente, Ericsson’s head of Southeast Asia, Oceania and India, noted in a statement Landgren has a deep understanding of the Australian and New Zealand markets and brings “valuable insight into how our customers, partners and government stakeholders” can use 5G as a platform for innovation and a business driver.