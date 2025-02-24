Ericsson employed low Earth orbit (LEO) satellites to handle 5G backhaul in a remote area, advancing the potential of non-terrestrial networks (NTNs) as a connectivity option in areas not covered by mobile or fixed infrastructure.

In a trial conducted in Spain with industrial digital technology multinational Oesia Group and the Universidad Carlos III de Madrid (UC3M), Ericsson used a portable 5G gNodeB to connect to a data centre laboratory operated by 5TONIC, an R&D facility initiated by Telefonica and IMDEA Networks Institute.

The trial focused on connecting the transport element of the private gNodeB network with the laboratory’s Control Plane functions, proving the set-up can be used to maintain connectivity in areas lacking traditional infrastructure.

Ericsson explained the set-up connected 5G devices at the remote location using the portable private network, with the NTN element providing broader connectivity. The transition from mobile to satellite access was shown to be smooth, employing 3GPP Advanced Traffic Steering-Switching-Splitting technology.

Manuel Lorenzo, head of Technology and Innovation at Ericsson Spain, said the “seamless transition between mobile and satellite access”, would enable continuity of service.

There is also potential to apply the approach in areas affected by disasters, UC3M Signal Theory and Communications Department expert Daniel Segovia noted.

Maria Grana, director of technology with Oesia’s Inster unit, explained it provided a satellite terminal using an electronically steered Ku-band antenna which connected to Eutelsat OneWeb’s LEO constellation.

She said the trial is “a significant achievement for satellite communications”.

UC3M coordinated the trial, which employed Ericsson’s 5G infrastructure alongside the Inster terminals.