Ericsson expanded its partnership with Canada-based Concordia University by an additional ten years and designated the institution as its first top tier college partner in North America.

With the partnership, students will gain direct access to Ericsson’s expertise and facilities to drive developments across key areas such as AI, cybersecurity, cloud and edge compute.

Magnus Frodigh, VP and head of Ericsson Research, stated the university “is a leader in applied academic research” that will helps solve “industry challenges that lead to significant scientific breakthroughs” to help resolve societal problems.

The Swedish vendor stated the “Tier 1” designation represents the highest level of collaboration between it and an academic institution and is one of only seven it has worldwide.

Ericsson’s research engagement with the university dates back to 2011. They have published more than 60 scientific research articles and demonstrated about 40 proof-of-concept projects.