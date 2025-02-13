Ericsson SVP and CTO Erik Ekudden (pictured) insisted the industry is on the cusp of the next wave of innovation, with pieces coming together from across the technology stack, as the vendor used its pre MWC25 Barcelona briefing to heavily push its programmable networks and API strategy.

Speakers from across Ericsson’s business used its annual media and analyst summit to provide a broad overview of the company’s activities in areas including fixed wireless access (FWA) uptake; 5G enterprise; the extended reality (XR) opportunity; and creating the best networks for AI, before discussing plays across open networks and its API push.

Ekudden opened, explaining Ericsson is pursuing a strategy across a range of areas, because it believes in the opportunity for its customers and the whole industry “to take the next step”.

“We are now getting all the pieces in the puzzle together across this tech stack from high-performing programmable networks, radio transport to core networks, across the whole layer of management, orchestration, monetisation and exposure, moving towards autonomous networks,” he explained.

Ahead of MWC25 Barcelona, Ericsson also unveiled its latest radio, antenna and RAN products to advance its programmable networks portfolio.

In total, it released seven energy-efficient and high-performing massive MIMO and remote radios, indoor 5G offerings and open fronthaul products dubbed RAN Connect.

With its enhanced portfolio, Ericsson stated it will offer 130 radio products supporting open and programmable networks during 2025, “outpacing the competition”.

Aduna

Ericsson has also taken the lead in Aduna, a venture bringing together big operators and platform providers, to accelerate and coordinate the industry’s efforts around APIs.

The technology chief said it was intent on using Aduna to “create one industry-wide platform that has all the capabilities of these networks available”, together with distribution partners including Google Cloud.

“This is where it all comes together, so the full technology stack is available. We provide all the components and in doing this, working together with partners in the ecosystem, we have a chance to unleash a lot more value in other industries.”