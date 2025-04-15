Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm (pictured) is bullish on the company’s ability to respond to volatile global market conditions having built resiliency into its supply chain, as the vendor booked increased revenue and profit in Q1.

During the company’s financial results call, Ekholm conceded it would not be immune to “current macroeconomic turmoil and tariffs” which are impacting the industry, but asserted it is well placed to “succeed across varying market conditions”.

“We have taken actions over many years to build resiliency into our supply chain, including how and where we manufacture our products,” the executive emphasised, noting “our focus remains on controlling what we actually can control including pricing and spending”.

Among the previous actions pointed to by Ekholm were the development of “well-diversified production close to the customer and the flexibility to adapt to changing conditions over time”.

In terms of market areas, the executive pointed to its “strong position” in mobile networks and backed the enterprise segment to stabilise over the course of 2025.

During Q1 the company booked revenue of SEK55 billion ($5.6 billion) up 3 per cent year-on-year, with what it described as strong growth in its Americas market area being offset by declines elsewhere. Net profit was up 61 per cent to SEK4.2 billion. Among the highlights from the quarter cited by the company was its first programmable networks deal in the Asia-Pacific region and all three US operators signing-up to API fraud detection deployment with venture Aduna.