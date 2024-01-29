Ericsson named Chafic Nassif as SVP and head of Market Area Northeast Asia, part of strategic efforts to strengthen its executive team.

The Swedish vendor stated Nassif will assume the role on 26 February, when he will also become a member of its executive team reporting to CEO Borje Ekholm.

Nassif currently serves as head of Ericsson’s customer unit Latin America north within Market area Europe and Latin America, and has held several executive and management positions within the company across various segments and geographies.

He was previously involved with technology start-ups, and IT and business consulting leadership roles in Europe.

Nassif replaces Chris Houghton as head of the company’s Northeast Asia business after he became COO in November 2023.

Ekholm said Nassif brings a wealth of experience from working for Ericsson across the globe.

“He is passionate about advancements in connectivity, 5G technology and any form of smart entrepreneurship.”

Ericsson this month also appointed Yossi Cohen to its leadership team and head of Market Area North America, replacing Niklas Heuveldop who will become CEO of its cloud unit Vonage.