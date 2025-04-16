Ericsson flaunted its AI credentials after a field test of real-time dynamic network adaptation conducted with Bell Canada which the vendor stated is the world’s first operator to put the system through its paces.

Ericsson claimed the test of AI-native link adaptation is an important step in using the technology in Radio Access Networks (RANs). Ericsson explained the approach constantly optimises spectral efficiency, in turn boosting the performance of mobile networks.

Ericsson touted the approach delivers a 20 per cent increase in throughput in the downlink and a 10 per cent rise in spectral efficiency, factors contributing to a better user experience.

The AI-native link adaptation was developed at an Ericsson R&D hub in Ottawa. “It executes on the baseband unit in real-time and enhances performance and robustness in challenging conditions otherwise hard to optimise for,” the vendor stated.

Per Narvinger, EVP and head of business area Networks at Ericsson, said its trial with Bell Canada advances goals involving 5G-Advanced and ultimately 6G technologies.