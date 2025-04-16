Operator e& UAE revealed it would begin using drones for tower inspections, providing the means for real-time data analysis and AI technology to provide safer and more efficient assessment of the infrastructure.

Information is relayed to an operation centre where staff can track live feeds from the unmanned vehicles, oversee flight progress, verify safety protocols and ensure accuracy.

In a statement, the operator noted unlike traditional means of checking towers, the drones are able to navigate complex environments autonomously and operate in extreme weather conditions.

During inspections AI analytics tools are able to detect factors including structural anomalies, providing the information for proactive maintenance of the assets.

E& UAE acting CTIO Marwan Bin Shakar said use of the drone system would enhance “the safety and accuracy of telecom tower inspections while enabling faster, data-driven decisions that futureproof our infrastructure”.

The unmanned vehicles are also set to play a more general role in emergency response in the country, supporting the delivery of critical support and resources where they are needed.

The Drones Operations Centre where the vehicles are controlled is a collaboration with the UAE Cyber Security Council and General Civil Aviation Authority.

In October 2024, the operator announced a plan to work with authorities on the use of 5G drones for various civil use cases.