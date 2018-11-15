English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Russia & CIS 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

ZTE to launch 5G phone in H1 2019

15 NOV 2018

Troubled vendor ZTE confirmed it is planning to launch its first commercial 5G smartphone in the first half of 2019, as the company completed a number of tests powered by the next-generation technology.

In a statement, ZTE said it completed a 5G call, as well as achieving internet and a WeChat connection, marking another “milestone in 5G commercial use”, on a ZTE smartphone.

It said it was able to complete the demonstration using an antenna integrated solution, supporting full coverage from sub6G spectrum the mm-Wave, “meeting the requirements of mainstream carriers around the world”.

ZTE’s testing builds on its first 5G call testing using 3GPP R15 global standards in April 2018, while it also completed a 5G call with a smartphone and a ZTE CPE device using a simulation system at the end of October.

The company also said it is aiming to bring a ZTE 5G suitable smartphone to market in the first half of 2019, as the industry gears up for commercial launch of the technology.

ZTE said its 5G data service continues to make progress, with additional multi-scenario R&D tests expecting to be conducted in December.

Around the same time, it will also unveil an experimental 5G CPE.

ZTE, like many of the world’s vendors, is hoping that the 5G era will transform its fortunes, following a testing period for the company. This year, it was hit with a ban in the US, which forced it to suspend its operations for a short period, before reaching a settlement. In its most recent earnings statement, it posted a 65 per cent decrease in profit in Q3, as it continued to feel the effects of the US trading embargo.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Analysts foresee 5G device exclusivity opportunity

Intel accelerates 5G ambitions

Oppo test clears way for 2019 5G device launch
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Fake News and Future X

Mobile Mix: From Russia (NY and HK) with Love

Mobile Mix: Broadband and Bubbles in Berlin

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association