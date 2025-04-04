Alphabet-owned YouTube unveiled video creation tools for its short-form feed in a move to better compete against TikTok.

The creation tools for Shorts include a video editor enabling content creators to adjust the timing of each clip to create a rough cut, add music and timed text.

YouTube stated the tool allows users to preview their Short videos and noted an improved video editor is a top request from creators.

The social media app stated the tools “are the first of more improvements planned to streamline in-app editing for Shorts”.

YouTube Shorts will also allow users to create AI stickers by using text prompts to describe what should be included.

Creators can add image stickers into their Shorts clips by importing them directly from their camera rolls.

Lastly, video creators will soon be able to select a song and have it automatically sync with clips by using the music’s rhythm instead of adding it manually.

The features will launch over the coming months.

YouTube’s announcement came days ahead of a deadline for ByteDance to sell its US TikTok assets.

US Vice President JD Vance told Fox News yesterday (3 April) a deal with TikTok will be reached ahead of the deadline.