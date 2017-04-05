English
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi outranks Samsung among Indian Android users

05 APR 2017

Xiaomi emerged as the most popular upgrade option for Android users in India, beating rival brands including Samsung, according to a new report.

Strategy Analytics said a third of the country’s Android device owners intended to replace their smartphone in the next six months, while network speed and processor speed outranked camera, screen size and resolution as purchase drivers.

In a survey of 2,000 users conducted by the research company, some 26 per cent chose Xiaomi as their next preferred brand of smartphone. The response placed the China-based vendor ahead of both Samsung and Apple, which were each cited by 12 per cent of respondents.

Lenovo and Motorola each had 11 per cent, while Micromax received 9 per cent of the vote.

The company said the increased focus on network speed and processor performance by future buyers was “good news” for the country’s operators, as they bid to increase LTE usage in the country.

Rajeev Nair, senior analyst at Strategy Analytics, said Xiaomi was ranked as one the top three vendors in the Indian market in Q4 2016, its first time in the top three since entering the market three years ago.

“The vendor grew a whopping 125 per cent year-on-year and 17 per cent quarter-on-quarter, capturing 10 per cent of market share in India in the quarter,” he said.

Strategy Analytics also said other brands including Micromax, Sony, LG, Lenovo and Motorola might “have cause for concern”, with Nokia planning to re-enter the market this month.

The survey will be well received by Xiaomi, which this week said India was a key market for its future growth plans as it announced plans to invest a further $500 million in the country.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

