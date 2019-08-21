Tecno powers latest feature phone with KaiOS

Africa-focused Chinese player Tecno Mobile launched its latest 3G feature phone, the T901, the first of its devices running the KaiOS operating system.

In a statement, Tecno said the move was significant for both companies’ bid to close the digital divide, by “bringing users-previously inhibited by device affordability – online for the first time”.

KaiOS has designs on becoming the world’s third largest operating system, behind the duopoly of Android and Apple’s iOS, with its core proposition of offering smartphone functionality in a feature phone form factor.

The OS enables use of social media apps including WhatsApp and Facebook alongside Google Assistant and GPS in low cost devices. It also has its own KaiStore, and supports a range of connectivity solutions, including 4G and Wi-Fi.

The T901 will be available in three colours: gold, blue and black, equipped with a hybrid dual-SIM to support two SIMs. It boasts a 2.4 inch display, 240×320 camera pixel resolution, and a 1900mAh battery, enabling 25 days of standby time.

Stephen Ha, managing director of Tecno, said the arrival of the T901, powered by KaiOS, gives its users access to a range of apps and faster connectivity on an affordable smart feature phone “for the first time”.

Also commenting, Sebastien Codeville, CEO of KaiOS Technologies, said it was committed to addressing the digital divide in Africa, which remains large.