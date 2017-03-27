English
HomeDevicesNews

Tecno Mobile unveils selfie smartphone in Africa

27 MAR 2017

Chinese handset manufacturer Tecno Mobile unveiled the Camon CX, its latest smartphone it believes will “shake up the African market”.

At an unveiling in Nairobi, Kenya, the company said its latest device was “designed specifically for young, independent smartphone users”, with the focus placed firmly on the “selfie camera”.

Tecno Mobile, which operates as a leading smartphone provider in Africa and aspires to dominate emerging markets, launched its Camon series in 2015 and since sold more than 5 million of the handsets globally. The latest Camon CX will be available in 41 countries across Africa, the Middle East and Latin America, added the company.

The device itself comes equipped with the “latest visual technology” using a smart image sensor of 16 megapixels in the front camera. Each pixel sensor is able to detect light, capture individual images and convert information into signals before forming the final image, “resulting in selfies that are 30 per cent brighter”.

Alongside other camera features, the smartphone features “light speed charge” capabilities and a 5.5-inch full HD screen.

“The phenomenon of the selfie has in recent years taken over smartphone usage, and photo quality is important not just for younger consumers but increasingly wider age demographics,” said Stephen Ha, GM of Tecno Mobile.

Techno said it held a 25 per cent share of the smartphone market in Sub-Saharan African countries, while sales in Africa as a whole reached 25 million devices in 2015, including 9 million smartphones.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

