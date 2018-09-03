English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Sony chief pins mobile hopes on 5G

03 SEP 2018

Sony rolled out the Xperia XZ3, its newest flagship smartphone, as CEO Kenichiro Yoshida expressed his belief that the benefits of 5G will be the saving grace for the company’s struggling mobile business.

Yoshida, who replaced long-term chief Kazuo Hirai this year, said in a roundtable at IFA 2018 that the company wanted to make its mobile unit a stable cash flow business in the long-run, and “it’s better to have a portfolio”.

Sony’s mobile business has struggled in recent years, amid increasing dominance in the market from Apple, Samsung and Chinese vendors including Huawei.

In the first quarter of the financial year Sony reported a loss of JPY10.8 billion ($96.5 million) for its Mobile Communications unit, while smartphone shipments dropped 1.4 million to 2 million during the quarter.

To give its mobile woes more context, the company shipped 13.5 million handsets in 2017, compared to 33 million units in 2012.

However, Yoshida explained that 5G would be crucial to Sony, given its presence in rich content of gaming, music and video content.

“That takes a lot of bandwidth,” he said.

And with 5G touted as essential for low latency and high bandwidth applications, “this is very important for our branded electronics, so we need to capture that. That’s the reason we are committed to the mobile space”, he said.

Xperia XZ3
Unveiled at the event in Berlin, the Xperia XZ3 boasts a 6-inch HDR OLED screen, which has been powered by the company’s Bravia TV technologies. Sony also talked up artificial intelligence (AI) features in the new device, which features a “smart launch” button which detects when the phone is being held horizontally and automatically launches the phone’s camera app.

There is also a side sense button which uses AI to provide convenient access to popular apps, accessible through a double tap on either side of the device.

The Verge noted that aside from the AI features, OLED screen and a slightly bigger battery, there are very little differences from the XZ3 and the Xperia XZ2, which launched at Mobile World Congress this year.

Both devices are powered by a Snapdragon 845 processor, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of internal storage, a fingerprint reader at the back and a curved glass design. The front facing camera has been bumped up to a 13MP sensor, from 5MP.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Sony focuses on content, premium hardware

Sony to reduce smartphone shipments in profit pursuit

Press conference: Sony
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Gadgets galore at IFA 2018

Mobile Mix: Open Labs, Connected PCs and ‘Closed’ 5G

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association