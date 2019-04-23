 OnePlus sets date for next flagship reveal – Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

OnePlus sets date for next flagship reveal

23 APR 2019

OnePlus announced it will showcase its latest smartphone line-up at events held in four cities simultaneously on 14 May, where the company is expected to launch a 5G device.

OnePlus said in a statement it will hold the events in New York, London, Beijing and Bangalore to launch its OnePlus 7 Series line-up, with speculation ramping around what will be announced.

Held under the tagline “Go Beyond Speed”, the event is expected to see the vendor release the OnePlus 7 Pro with a 5G option, comments made to The Verge by CEO Pete Lau indicate.

He also reportedly said the devices will include a new type of display and there are rumours that the OnePlus 7 will adopt a pop-up front facing camera.

A pop-up camera will enable the phones to adopt smaller bezels around the front of the screen, as well as providing users with ever-higher screen-to-body ratios. It follows in the path of Vivo’s NEX, with a camera which tucks into the body when not in use.

9to5Google also reported the device will feature a triple-lens rear camera set up.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

