OnePlus sets date for next flagship reveal

OnePlus announced it will showcase its latest smartphone line-up at events held in four cities simultaneously on 14 May, where the company is expected to launch a 5G device.

OnePlus said in a statement it will hold the events in New York, London, Beijing and Bangalore to launch its OnePlus 7 Series line-up, with speculation ramping around what will be announced.

Held under the tagline “Go Beyond Speed”, the event is expected to see the vendor release the OnePlus 7 Pro with a 5G option, comments made to The Verge by CEO Pete Lau indicate.

He also reportedly said the devices will include a new type of display and there are rumours that the OnePlus 7 will adopt a pop-up front facing camera.

A pop-up camera will enable the phones to adopt smaller bezels around the front of the screen, as well as providing users with ever-higher screen-to-body ratios. It follows in the path of Vivo’s NEX, with a camera which tucks into the body when not in use.

9to5Google also reported the device will feature a triple-lens rear camera set up.