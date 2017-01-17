English
HomeDevicesNews

ZTE reveals Hawkeye specs as funding doubts surface

17 JAN 2017
Hawkeye

ZTE provided more details of its Hawkeye “crowdsourced” phone, although the Kickstarter campaign supporting it so far failed to impress.

The phone is the result of the vendor’s “Project CSX” initiative, which is intended to see device development driven by consumer preferences. The resulting handset features eye-tracking software and a self-adhesive back, enabling it to be used hands-free.

Otherwise its specification is solid rather than impressive. With a 5.5-inch full HD screen, it includes dual rear cameras (13MP and 12MP), dual-SIM (one slot can be used for microSD expansion instead), and is powered by an octacore 2.0GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage.

At CES 2017 earlier this month, ZTE said the device would be financed by a Kickstarter campaign, with a target of $500,000 (pre-order devices cost $199). Pledges so far stand at just $30,000, with a deadline of 18 February.

ZTE has not commented on what it will do if Hawkeye fails to reach its goal, although after the amount of publicity received for Project CSX, it will be embarrassing if the crowd now do not get onboard.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

