ZTE joins 5G wave with Axon 10 Pro - Mobile World Live

ZTE unveiled a 5G smartphone, the Axon 10 Pro, to be available by mid-year as well as a new Blade model featuring a 32MP selfie camera.

The 5G device runs on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 855 processor and X50 modem, and features a 6.47-inch display, three rear cameras and an in-display fingerprint scanner.

Jeff Yee, VP of innovation and partnerships at ZTE Mobile Devices, said at a press conference the device is the same thickness (7.9mm) as the Axon 4G model despite incorporating 35 per cent more components.

He noted the increased power requirement creates more heat, which it controls with an advanced liquid circulating cooling system. He added a new slot antenna architecture improves system performance by reducing signal interference and saves space.

The smartphone will be first launched in Europe and China. No price information was available.

Yee said the Axon 10 Pro will be one of a handful of 5G devices it plans to roll out in the coming months.

The Blade V10, with a waterdrop screen and 2.1GHz octa-core processor, will be available in China and Europe in March and Latin America in April. The device comes in two versions, with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage or 4GB RAM and 62GB storage.

Feng Xu, CEO of ZTE Mobile Devices, said the company is conducting 5G device field trials with operators in eight countries including Canada, the US, Australia and Spain.

He added that it invests $3 billion annually in 5G research, with 3,000 dedicated staff.

The company also announced a range of 5G commercial network products at MWC19 in Barcelona.