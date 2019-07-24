 ZTE gains China approval for first 5G smartphone - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

ZTE gains China approval for first 5G smartphone

24 JUL 2019

Chinese handset and telecoms equipment vendor ZTE started taking orders in China for its first 5G smartphone, the Axon 10 Pro, after securing the required approval, China Daily reported.

The handset has a 6.47-inch AMOLED screen, runs on a Snapdragon 855 processor and X50 modem, and sells for CNY4,999 ($727). It supports three rear cameras, included a 48-megapixel sensor. It also has a 4000mAh battery and comes with QuickCharge 4+ support.

The vendor, which unveiled the 5G handset at MWC19 Barcelona at end-February, said the device will available on its online store as well as JD.com, TMall.com and Suning.com.

The newspaper said ZTE’s announcement came a week after the first batch of eight 5G smartphones were granted quality certificates in China. The devices are from Huawei, OnePlus, Oppo, Vivo and ZTE.

The Axon 10 Pro 5G went on sale in Finland in early July.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

