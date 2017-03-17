English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Yota Devices seeking YotaPhone 3 funding

17 MAR 2017

Yota Devices postponed the release of its YotaPhone 3 smartphone due to a lack of funds to take it to manufacture, according to reports.

The vendor is known for its dual-screen device, which features a traditional panel on one side, and low-power e-ink display on the other. So far, two generations of products have launched, although its last unveiling was in late 2014.

According to Russian site Cnews, the company was not allocated funds for manufacture by shareholder Rex Global Entertainment. While development of the device was completed in line with a release last year, this did not take place due to the financing issue.

Yota is now reported to be looking for external sources.

The company previously used Indiegogo to raise cash to take Yotaphone 2 to the US. Despite being well supported, this project was cancelled due to supply issues.

With little news from the company for some time, there was some belief the YotaPhone project was dead. However, earlier this month, an Instagram post from the company said it is “developing the third generation” of the smartphone.

Rex Global Entertainment was originally due to take an almost 65 per cent stake in Yota Devices, but this was later revised to around 30 per cent.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Yota picks up new backer with $50M initial support

US Yotaphone 2 debut dropped

Yota denies ditching Android for Sailfish
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 4

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association