English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Yandex unveils first smart speaker for Russian market

29 MAY 2018

Russian internet search giant Yandex sought to steal a march on Google and Amazon in its home market, unveiling a new smart speaker and developer platform for its virtual assistant, Alice.

The $160 smart speaker, called Yandex.Station, is the company’s first venture into the hardware market. As with Google’s Home and Amazon’s Echo, Yandex said its speaker will let users issue voice commands to Alice to manage “routine tasks” in their home and search for music, videos and TV shows.

Yandex said Station owners will also get a free one-year subscription to its new Amazon Prime-like bundled subscription service, Yandex.Plus. The subscription, which typically runs around $2.75 per month, includes access to Yandex.Music, discounts on taxi rides, free shipping on select orders in Yandex’s online marketplace, access to movies and TV on KinoPoisk and 10GB of free storage.

Teaching Alice new tricks
Thanks to brand collaborations, Yandex noted Alice can already help users order pizza, groceries and flowers from partners, check their mobile phone account balance, buy flight tickets, conduct a job search, study new languages and find a workout routine.

But the company said its new Yandex.Dialogues developer platform will help further expand those capabilities, by opening up the Alice ecosystem to third party developers. Using the platform, the company said developers can, for instance, choose a trigger word or phrase that users can say to Alice to activate a live chat session, game, order or other service.

The launches come as part of Yandex’s play to expand into new segments as Google continues to win share in its core search business.

Google, as well as Amazon and Apple, are aiming to push their smart speakers and assistants to a wider global audience. But Yandex noted its smart speaker is the first to debut in Russia, giving it a chance to corner the market before its rivals have a chance to launch.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Google settles Russian Android dispute

Google’s Android activities in Russian and Korean spotlights

Google set to contest Yandex ruling – report
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association