English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi tightens grip on India smartphone market

24 APR 2018

Xiaomi widened its lead over rival Samsung in India’s smartphone market during Q1, taking a 31 per cent share after its shipments jumped 155 per cent year-on-year, data from Canalys showed.

The China-based vendor’s shipments surpassed 9 million units in Q1 2018, compared with just under 7.5 million for Samsung: the South Korea-based vendor’s market share remained at 25 per cent despite increasing shipments 24 per cent year-on-year.

Xiaomi moved ahead of Samsung to become India’s top smartphone brand during Q4 2017.

In the recent quarter, Oppo took third place with 2.8 million units shipped, and Vivo fourth on 2.1 million. Overall, Indian smartphone shipments grew 8 per cent year-on-year to 29.5 million units in the quarter.

“Xiaomi is becoming a force to be reckoned with in India,” said Canalys research analyst Ishan Dutt. “Apart from being some of the best value devices on the market, Xiaomi’s smartphones are now available in more places and in larger quantities.”

Its Redmi 5, Redmi 5 Plus and Redmi 5A have been runaway successes, with the Redmi 5A achieving record shipments of 3.5 million, Canalys said. Samsung’s best-selling device, the J7 Nxt, shipped 1.5 million units.

Further consolidation
India’s smartphone market continued to consolidate during Q1, with smaller vendors finding it difficult to succeed in the face of Xiaomi’s growing prominence. The top four vendors accounted for about 75 per cent of all smartphone shipments, with Xiaomi and Samsung accounting for 56 per cent (see chart, click to enlarge).

Canalys research manager Rushabh Doshi said India remains a huge investment for any smartphone brand and for smaller vendors such as Gionee and Lenovo, the pressure on profitability forced them to rethink their Indian strategies.

Lenovo’s smartphone shipments in the quarter were just short of 1 million units, down more than 60 per cent from Q1 2017, while Gionee shipped an all-time low of 150,000 units, down 90 per cent year-on-year.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Xiaomi caps hardware profit margin

Galaxy S9 shipments hit 8M in first month

Samsung takes the smart out of smartphone
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association