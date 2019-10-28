 Xiaomi widens India smartphone lead - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi widens India smartphone lead

28 OCT 2019

India’s smartphone market recorded double-digit growth in the third quarter, driven by pre-Diwali launches, discounts and aggressive marketing, Counterpoint Research reported.

Shipments increased 10 per cent year-on-year to 49 million units. Smartphones accounted for two-thirds of all mobile phones sold into the channel.

Xiaomi increased shipments 7 per cent, but its market share slipped 1 percentage point to 26 per cent. Second-placed Samsung’s shipments fell 4 per cent, reducing its market share 3 percentage points to 20 per cent.

Vivo and Realme were the big winners: Vivo increased its share from 10 per cent in Q3 2018 to 17 per cent, while Realme’s share soared from 3 per cent to 16 per cent. Counterpoint Research said Vivo’s growth was driven by a strong performance of its mid-tier series (S1 and Y17) and increased focus on online channels with its recently launched U10, Z1X and Z1 Pro.

Oppo maintained an 8 per cent share, with 12 per cent growth in shipments.

Feature phone shipments fell 37 per cent due to a slowdown in new releases by Reliance Jio, which focused on clearing JioPhone inventory ahead of Diwali festival season.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years.

Read more

