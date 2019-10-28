Xiaomi widens India smartphone lead - Mobile World Live

India’s smartphone market recorded double-digit growth in the third quarter, driven by pre-Diwali launches, discounts and aggressive marketing, Counterpoint Research reported.

Shipments increased 10 per cent year-on-year to 49 million units. Smartphones accounted for two-thirds of all mobile phones sold into the channel.

Xiaomi increased shipments 7 per cent, but its market share slipped 1 percentage point to 26 per cent. Second-placed Samsung’s shipments fell 4 per cent, reducing its market share 3 percentage points to 20 per cent.

Vivo and Realme were the big winners: Vivo increased its share from 10 per cent in Q3 2018 to 17 per cent, while Realme’s share soared from 3 per cent to 16 per cent. Counterpoint Research said Vivo’s growth was driven by a strong performance of its mid-tier series (S1 and Y17) and increased focus on online channels with its recently launched U10, Z1X and Z1 Pro.

Oppo maintained an 8 per cent share, with 12 per cent growth in shipments.

Feature phone shipments fell 37 per cent due to a slowdown in new releases by Reliance Jio, which focused on clearing JioPhone inventory ahead of Diwali festival season.