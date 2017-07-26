Xiaomi updates MIUI, unveils smart speaker

Xiaomi unveiled a set of new products, including an update to its MIUI user interface, a connected speaker and a smartphone.

While the company said MIUI is used across 142 countries in 55 languages, at launch MIUI 9 is squarely targeted at its home market of China.

Updates trumpeted include dynamic resource allocation, to prioritise system resource access for apps based on use; on-device image search based on people, location, expression, events and more; a smart app launcher, based on screen content; and accelerated start-up for apps.

Also showcased at the event was Xiaomi’s Smart Assistant, which it described as “an easy way to find almost anything – from photos to text and much more”.

Xiaomi joined the smart speaker set – alongside players such as Alibaba, Amazon, Apple, Google and Samsung – with its Mi AI speaker.

Priced at CNY299 ($44), it comes in cheaper than rival products (the Alibaba device is currently discounted to CNY499), with the company touting availability of add-ons and plug-ins to improve its functionality.

On the smartphone front, Mi 5X has a 5.5-inch display, full metal unibody, and dual camera as used in its Mi 6 flagship (12MP wide angle plus 12MP telephoto). Powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, it has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage and will be “one of the first” products including MIUI 9.

Mi 5X is priced at CNY1,499.