Xiaomi unveils Mi 10 range in China - Mobile World Live

Xiaomi took the wraps off its latest flagship smartphone range for the Chinese market, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, as it moved to achieve a goal of launching ten 5G devices this year.

Lei Jun, Xiaomi co-founder and CEO, unveiled the devices at an event in Beijing. Both have similar specifications, running a Snapdragon 865 processor and sporting 6.67-inch Corning Gorilla Glass 5 displays offering a 90Hz a refresh rate and HDR10+ capability.

The devices also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and wireless charging.

Mi 10 Pro offers a quad-camera set-up comprising 108MP wide, 8MP telephoto, 12MP portrait and 20MP ultra-wide lenses. Mi 10 also sports a 108MP wide-angle lens, along with 13MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth modules.

Both offer 12GB of RAM, with 512GB of storage available on Mi 10 Pro and 256GB on the Mi 10. The Pro has a 4500mAh battery and Mi 10 4780mAh.

Mi 10 goes on sale tomorrow (14 February), with pricing from CNY3,999 ($573.13), with Mi 10 Pro available on 18 February from CNY4,999. However Xiaomi noted a global launch had been delayed by the cancellation of MWC Barcelona 2020 due to Coronavirus (now designated Covid-19), with Jun predicting the vendor’s overall sales in the current quarter would also likely be affected by the outbreak.