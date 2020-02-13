 Xiaomi unveils Mi 10 range in China - Mobile World Live
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi unveils Mi 10 range in China

13 FEB 2020

Xiaomi took the wraps off its latest flagship smartphone range for the Chinese market, the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro, as it moved to achieve a goal of launching ten 5G devices this year.

Lei Jun, Xiaomi co-founder and CEO, unveiled the devices at an event in Beijing. Both have similar specifications, running a Snapdragon 865 processor and sporting 6.67-inch Corning Gorilla Glass 5 displays offering a 90Hz a refresh rate and HDR10+ capability.

The devices also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor and wireless charging.

Mi 10 Pro offers a quad-camera set-up comprising 108MP wide, 8MP telephoto, 12MP portrait and 20MP ultra-wide lenses. Mi 10 also sports a 108MP wide-angle lens, along with 13MP ultra-wide, 2MP macro and 2MP depth modules.

Both offer 12GB of RAM, with 512GB of storage available on Mi 10 Pro and 256GB on the Mi 10. The Pro has a 4500mAh battery and Mi 10 4780mAh.

Mi 10 goes on sale tomorrow (14 February), with pricing from CNY3,999 ($573.13), with Mi 10 Pro available on 18 February from CNY4,999. However Xiaomi noted a global launch had been delayed by the cancellation of MWC Barcelona 2020 due to Coronavirus (now designated Covid-19), with Jun predicting the vendor’s overall sales in the current quarter would also likely be affected by the outbreak.

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

