Xiaomi tops Thai smartphone market

Chinese vendor Xiaomi topped Thailand’s smartphone rankings in Q2 as the overall market grew, data from IDC showed.

Total shipments grew 6.8 per cent year-on-year to 4.8 million units, with 5G models accounting for a fifth. IDC predicted the next-generation devices will take a 30 per cent share by the end of the year as prices continue to fall.

The company noted demand for low-end models remained strong, but supply was constrained by shortages, while the premium segment was relatively unaffected.

IDC warned prices could be 3 per cent to 5 per cent higher by the year-end than the mid-point due to currency fluctuations and rising costs.

Xiaomi took a 20 per cent share of Q2 shipments, propelling it to the top from fifth place in the same period of 2020.

Samsung and Oppo remained in second and third place respectively, while Vivo dropped from the top to fourth and Apple from fourth to fifth.

IDC predicted an upturn in shipments towards the year-end as Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions lift and vendors pitch promotional offers.