 Xiaomi tops Thai smartphone market - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile 360 Eurasia
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi tops Thai smartphone market

30 SEP 2021

Chinese vendor Xiaomi topped Thailand’s smartphone rankings in Q2 as the overall market grew, data from IDC showed.

Total shipments grew 6.8 per cent year-on-year to 4.8 million units, with 5G models accounting for a fifth. IDC predicted the next-generation devices will take a 30 per cent share by the end of the year as prices continue to fall.

The company noted demand for low-end models remained strong, but supply was constrained by shortages, while the premium segment was relatively unaffected.

IDC warned prices could be 3 per cent to 5 per cent higher by the year-end than the mid-point due to currency fluctuations and rising costs.

Xiaomi took a 20 per cent share of Q2 shipments, propelling it to the top from fifth place in the same period of 2020.

Samsung and Oppo remained in second and third place respectively, while Vivo dropped from the top to fourth and Apple from fourth to fifth.

IDC predicted an upturn in shipments towards the year-end as Covid-19 (coronavirus) restrictions lift and vendors pitch promotional offers.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Xiaomi unveils Smart Glasses

Smartphone segment shrugs-off supply woes

Smartphone shipments close in on 300M units in Q2
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: London Calling

Mobile Mix: Device drama

Feature: California Streaming Apple Event highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association