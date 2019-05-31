 Xiaomi tees up next flagship launch - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MOBILE 360: SECURITY FOR 5G
MWC19 – Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi tees up next flagship launch

31 MAY 2019

Xiaomi teased a new smartphone with the Mi 9T moniker, which looks likely to be an update to its existing Mi 9, but with the addition of a pop-up front facing camera.

While Mi 9 only debuted a few months ago (at MWC Barcelona), since then the market has moved rapidly away from flagship devices with notches for the front camera in favour of pop-up cameras or punch holes. This will enable the device to have an uninterrupted front display, increasing the screen-to-body ratio.

With Mi 9 having been launched so recently, it is not clear if Mi 9T will feature additional upgrades beyond the new design: the specification is already top-tier. Too much of an update so soon after launch could also irk existing Mi 9 owners.

Some reports suggest the device will closely resemble the recently announced Redmi K20 from Xiaomi’s recently split-out sub-brand (pictured). This means there may also be a Pro version of Mi 9T, as there is with Redmi K20.

If this is true, it seems likely the Redmi brand will be used in some Asian markets including India and China, while the Xiaomi name will be used in international markets.

Back

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Xiaomi reaps rewards of international expansion

Online channels drive India smartphone growth

Xiaomi hits back at analyst smartphone numbers
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We’ve got Seoul (and security)

Mobile 360 Security for 5G: Event highlights

Mobile Mix: Huawei hit for six

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association