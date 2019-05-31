Xiaomi tees up next flagship launch - Mobile World Live

Xiaomi teased a new smartphone with the Mi 9T moniker, which looks likely to be an update to its existing Mi 9, but with the addition of a pop-up front facing camera.

While Mi 9 only debuted a few months ago (at MWC Barcelona), since then the market has moved rapidly away from flagship devices with notches for the front camera in favour of pop-up cameras or punch holes. This will enable the device to have an uninterrupted front display, increasing the screen-to-body ratio.

With Mi 9 having been launched so recently, it is not clear if Mi 9T will feature additional upgrades beyond the new design: the specification is already top-tier. Too much of an update so soon after launch could also irk existing Mi 9 owners.

Some reports suggest the device will closely resemble the recently announced Redmi K20 from Xiaomi’s recently split-out sub-brand (pictured). This means there may also be a Pro version of Mi 9T, as there is with Redmi K20.

If this is true, it seems likely the Redmi brand will be used in some Asian markets including India and China, while the Xiaomi name will be used in international markets.