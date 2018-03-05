English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi targets US smartphone debut

05 MAR 2018

China-based smartphone maker Xiaomi aims to bring its smartphones to the US market by 2019, targeting success where fellow Chinese vendor Huawei failed.

Xiaomi chairman Lei Jun told The Wall Street Journal a jump into the US market had always been on the company’s radar, adding it plans to execute the move in late 2018 or early 2019. The push marks a continuation of its westward expansion and comes after Xiaomi launched its devices in Spain in November 2017.

The company isn’t necessarily a stranger to the US market: it already sells a number of gadgets like TV set top boxes, headphones, and a 360-degree camera to US consumers. But the launch will be a first for Xiaomi in the highly competitive and operator-dependent handset segment.

Xiaomi faces plenty of hurdles. Compatriot vendor Huawei had long wanted to make the same play, but was dogged by mistrust from US government officials. Related political pressure reportedly forced both AT&T and Verizon to back out of planned arrangements to sell Huawei’s flagship Mate 10 device. At CES in January, Huawei rotating CEO Richard Yu called the operator decisions “a big loss for us” as well as for consumers.

Another Chinese handset company, ZTE, enjoyed more luck in the US market thanks to its ability to secure partnerships with US operators. As of October 2017, Forbes reported the company held around a 12 per cent of the North American market. But, like Huawei, ZTE recently faced renewed accusations China is trying to use telecoms companies to gain access to US technology and intellectual property.

ZTE and Huawei have both vehemently denied the allegations.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Apple rakes in more than half Q4 smartphone revenue

Xiaomi brings Redmi Note 5 to India

China slowdown hit global Q4 smartphone shipments
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Feature: MWC18 Wednesday Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association