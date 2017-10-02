English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi targets 10M unit shipments per month

02 OCT 2017

China-based smartphone maker Xiaomi shipped more than 10 million smartphones in September 2017, a feat it aims to replicate through the rest of 2017.

Donovan Sung, a global spokesman for the company, said the goal is to ship 10 million phones per month for the rest of the year, “to allow everyone in the world to enjoy Xiaomi products”.

The news comes shortly after the device maker said it had returned “to fast-track growth”, after encountering growing pains which slowed its expansion.

In the second quarter of 2017, it shifted 23.16 million units, or an average of 7.7 million units per month.

The company was also strong in the wearables market, displacing long-term market leader Fitbit.

In July it secured additional funding to back its growth, including work to bolster its retail channels.

Xiaomi recently launched its Mi A1 smartphone in Indonesia. The device runs an unmodified version of Android in line with Google’s Android One project, rather than using Xiaomi’s own MIUI interface.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

Xiaomi on top as wearable shipments hit 26M

Xiaomi linked with affordable Android device project

iPhone 7 reigns king despite S8 strength
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 3 highlights

Feature: MWC Americas 2017 Day 2 highlights

Feature: The big Apple launch – in (just over) 5 mins

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association