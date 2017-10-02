Xiaomi targets 10M unit shipments per month

China-based smartphone maker Xiaomi shipped more than 10 million smartphones in September 2017, a feat it aims to replicate through the rest of 2017.

Donovan Sung, a global spokesman for the company, said the goal is to ship 10 million phones per month for the rest of the year, “to allow everyone in the world to enjoy Xiaomi products”.

The news comes shortly after the device maker said it had returned “to fast-track growth”, after encountering growing pains which slowed its expansion.

In the second quarter of 2017, it shifted 23.16 million units, or an average of 7.7 million units per month.

The company was also strong in the wearables market, displacing long-term market leader Fitbit.

In July it secured additional funding to back its growth, including work to bolster its retail channels.

Xiaomi recently launched its Mi A1 smartphone in Indonesia. The device runs an unmodified version of Android in line with Google’s Android One project, rather than using Xiaomi’s own MIUI interface.