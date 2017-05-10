English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeDevicesNews

Xiaomi talks up LatAm with Mexico launch

10 MAY 2017

Xiaomi talked up the importance of Latin America as one of its growth markets during its first official launch event in Mexico.

Donovan Sung, Xiaomi’s director of Product Management and Marketing, said at the event: “We are already in 20 countries and regions around the world, and we are continuing to expand rapidly. A big part of this is Latin America, our next step in achieving our mission of innovation for everyone”.

“We are already selling some pretty amazing products across Latin America, including in Mexico, Costa Rica, and Uruguay. And to continue our mission of innovation for everyone, we are also making our first official entrance into Chile, [and] Colombia, and we’ll soon be expanding to Paraguay and Bolivia as well,” he continued.

Xiaomi’s efforts in Latin America have not all gone smoothly. It suffered well reported woes in Brazil, one of the early markets in its global expansion, leading it to scale back operations there.

Much of the Mexico event was focused on highlighting the breadth of Xiaomi’s smartphone line, including its high-end Mi Mix device and broad portfolio of products available from its ecosystem partners.

However, the key smartphone at the event was RedMi Note 4, which is already available in other markets. The unit is a large screen (5.5-inch full HD), mid-tier device priced at MXN5,499 ($288). Also available will be RedMi 4X, priced at MXN3,999.

Sung also highlighted the launch of Xiaomi’s Mi Community in Latin America, which is designed to build links between the company and its “fans” in the region.

Author

Steve Costello

Steve works across all of Mobile World Live’s channels and played a lead role in the launch and ongoing success of our apps and devices services. He has been a journalist...More

Read more

Related

HTC lowers Q1 loss, pins hopes on key flagship launch

HTC to sharpen smartphone focus

HTC registers weak January sales
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy S8 launch

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association