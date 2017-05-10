Xiaomi talks up LatAm with Mexico launch

Xiaomi talked up the importance of Latin America as one of its growth markets during its first official launch event in Mexico.

Donovan Sung, Xiaomi’s director of Product Management and Marketing, said at the event: “We are already in 20 countries and regions around the world, and we are continuing to expand rapidly. A big part of this is Latin America, our next step in achieving our mission of innovation for everyone”.

“We are already selling some pretty amazing products across Latin America, including in Mexico, Costa Rica, and Uruguay. And to continue our mission of innovation for everyone, we are also making our first official entrance into Chile, [and] Colombia, and we’ll soon be expanding to Paraguay and Bolivia as well,” he continued.

Xiaomi’s efforts in Latin America have not all gone smoothly. It suffered well reported woes in Brazil, one of the early markets in its global expansion, leading it to scale back operations there.

Much of the Mexico event was focused on highlighting the breadth of Xiaomi’s smartphone line, including its high-end Mi Mix device and broad portfolio of products available from its ecosystem partners.

However, the key smartphone at the event was RedMi Note 4, which is already available in other markets. The unit is a large screen (5.5-inch full HD), mid-tier device priced at MXN5,499 ($288). Also available will be RedMi 4X, priced at MXN3,999.

Sung also highlighted the launch of Xiaomi’s Mi Community in Latin America, which is designed to build links between the company and its “fans” in the region.